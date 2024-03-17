Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 17, 2024
Best ways to greet people
It is important to greet people courteously because it builds rapport, relationships and creates a welcoming atmosphere
#1
A simple and universal greeting suitable for any situation
Hello/Hi
Tailor your greeting based on the time of day
Good morning/afternoon/evening
A formal and respectful way to greet someone, suitable for professional settings
Greetings
A traditional Indian greeting expressing respect and acknowledgment
Namaste
A formal and polite way to greet someone, especially in written communication
Salutations
A warm and welcoming way to greet someone you haven't seen in a while
Nice to see you
A formal greeting, especially in British English, wishing someone well for the day
Good day
How's it going?
An informal greeting that also asks about the other person's current situation or mood
A cheerful and friendly greeting suitable for various situations
Hi there!
