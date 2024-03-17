Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 17, 2024

Best ways to greet people 

It is important to greet people courteously because it builds rapport, relationships and creates a welcoming atmosphere 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

A simple and universal greeting suitable for any situation

Hello/Hi

Image Source: Pexels

Tailor your greeting based on the time of day

Good morning/afternoon/evening

Image Source: Pexels

A formal and respectful way to greet someone, suitable for professional settings

Greetings

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Indian greeting expressing respect and acknowledgment

Image Source: Pexels

Namaste

A formal and polite way to greet someone, especially in written communication

Salutations

Image Source: Pexels

 A warm and welcoming way to greet someone you haven't seen in a while

Nice to see you

Image Source: Pexels

A formal greeting, especially in British English, wishing someone well for the day

Good day

Image Source: Pexels

How's it going?

Image Source: Pexels

An informal greeting that also asks about the other person's current situation or mood

A cheerful and friendly greeting suitable for various situations

 Hi there!

Image Source: Pexels

