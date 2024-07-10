Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 10, 2024
Best Ways to Protect Your Eyes from Blue Light
Lower your screen brightness to a comfortable level to reduce blue light exposure
Adjust Screen Brightness
Image Source: Freepik
Install blue light filter apps on your devices or use built-in settings to minimize blue light emission
Use Blue Light Filters
Image Source: Freepik
Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds
Take Regular Breaks
Image Source: Freepik
Invest in blue light-blocking glasses, especially if you spend long hours in front of screens
Wear Blue Light Glasses
Image Source: Freepik
Ensure your room is well-lit to reduce the contrast between the screen and your surroundings
Adjust Room Lighting
Image Source: Freepik
Activate night mode on your devices to automatically reduce blue light during evening hours
Image Source: Freepik
Use Night Mode
Keep your screen about an arm’s length away and at eye level to reduce strain
Maintain Proper Distance
Image Source: Freepik
Make a conscious effort to blink often to keep your eyes moist and reduce dryness
Blink Frequently
Image Source: Freepik
Set limits on your daily screen time, especially before bedtime, to give your eyes a break
Limit Screen Time
Image Source: Freepik
Visit an eye specialist regularly to monitor your eye health and get personalized advice
Get Regular Eye Check-ups
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.