Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

july 10, 2024

Best Ways to Protect Your Eyes from Blue Light

Lower your screen brightness to a comfortable level to reduce blue light exposure

 Adjust Screen Brightness

Image Source: Freepik

Install blue light filter apps on your devices or use built-in settings to minimize blue light emission

Use Blue Light Filters

Image Source: Freepik

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds

Take Regular Breaks

Image Source: Freepik

Invest in blue light-blocking glasses, especially if you spend long hours in front of screens

 Wear Blue Light Glasses

Image Source: Freepik

Ensure your room is well-lit to reduce the contrast between the screen and your surroundings

 Adjust Room Lighting

Image Source: Freepik

Activate night mode on your devices to automatically reduce blue light during evening hours

Image Source: Freepik

Use Night Mode

Keep your screen about an arm’s length away and at eye level to reduce strain

Maintain Proper Distance

Image Source: Freepik

Make a conscious effort to blink often to keep your eyes moist and reduce dryness

Blink Frequently

Image Source: Freepik

Set limits on your daily screen time, especially before bedtime, to give your eyes a break

Limit Screen Time

Image Source: Freepik

Visit an eye specialist regularly to monitor your eye health and get personalized advice

 Get Regular Eye Check-ups

Image Source: Freepik

