Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 04, 2024
Best Ways to Protect Your Hair from Sun Damage
Shield your hair from direct sunlight by wearing a wide-brimmed hat. It provides physical protection and reduces UV exposure
Wear a Hat
Apply a UV protection spray specifically designed for hair. This acts as a sunscreen, preventing damage from harmful rays
Use a UV Protection Spray
Drink plenty of water to keep your hair hydrated from the inside out, reducing dryness and brittleness caused by sun exposure
Stay Hydrated
Stay out of direct sunlight during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) when UV rays are strongest, minimizing the risk of damage
Avoid Peak Sun Hours
Apply a leave-in conditioner with UV protection before heading outdoors. It helps to nourish and shield your hair from the sun
Use Leave-In Conditioner
Wrap your hair in a lightweight scarf for an additional layer of protection against the sun's rays
Cover Your Hair with a Scarf
Rinse your hair with fresh water after swimming in chlorinated or salt water to remove chemicals and minerals that can increase sun damage
Rinse Hair After Swimming
Limit the use of heat styling tools, as sun exposure combined with heat can cause significant damage to your hair
Avoid Heat Styling
Apply Hair Oil
Use natural oils like coconut or argan oil to create a protective barrier that locks in moisture and shields hair from sun damage
Incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your routine to repair and strengthen your hair, keeping it healthy despite sun exposure
Regular Deep Conditioning
