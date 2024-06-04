Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 04, 2024

Best Ways to Protect Your Hair from Sun Damage

Shield your hair from direct sunlight by wearing a wide-brimmed hat. It provides physical protection and reduces UV exposure

Wear a Hat

Image Source: Freepik

Apply a UV protection spray specifically designed for hair. This acts as a sunscreen, preventing damage from harmful rays

Use a UV Protection Spray

Image Source: Freepik

Drink plenty of water to keep your hair hydrated from the inside out, reducing dryness and brittleness caused by sun exposure

Stay Hydrated

Image Source: Freepik

Stay out of direct sunlight during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) when UV rays are strongest, minimizing the risk of damage

Avoid Peak Sun Hours

Image Source: Freepik

Apply a leave-in conditioner with UV protection before heading outdoors. It helps to nourish and shield your hair from the sun

Image Source: Freepik

Use Leave-In Conditioner

Wrap your hair in a lightweight scarf for an additional layer of protection against the sun's rays

Cover Your Hair with a Scarf

Image Source: Freepik

Rinse your hair with fresh water after swimming in chlorinated or salt water to remove chemicals and minerals that can increase sun damage

Rinse Hair After Swimming

Image Source: Freepik

Limit the use of heat styling tools, as sun exposure combined with heat can cause significant damage to your hair

Avoid Heat Styling

Image Source: Freepik

Apply Hair Oil

Image Source: Freepik

Use natural oils like coconut or argan oil to create a protective barrier that locks in moisture and shields hair from sun damage

Incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your routine to repair and strengthen your hair, keeping it healthy despite sun exposure

Regular Deep Conditioning

Image Source: Freepik

