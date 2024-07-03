Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

JUly 03, 2024

Best Ways to Remove Liquid Lipstick


Apply Vaseline, let it sit for a few minutes, and then use a damp cotton pad to wipe away the lipstick

Use Vaseline

An oil-based cleaner has cleansing properties that nourish your lips, and remove lipstick effortlessly 

Use an oil-based cleaner

Micellar water is gentle and effective. With its storage of Vitamin C- Micellar water removes lipstick without drying out your lips

Try micellar water

Keep your lips hydrated with a lip balm that makes lipstick removal easier and avoids causing irritation

Hydrate with lip balm

Use a makeup-dissolving mist, let it sit, and then wipe it off with makeup remover wipes, removing the tough liquid lipstick

Mist and Wipe Combo

Cold creams dissolve makeup while moisturizing your lips. Apply it and wipe them away with a warm washcloth for soft, clean lips

Consider a cold cream

Mix brown sugar, olive oil, and honey for a DIY exfoliator, wiping off lipstick, and leaving your lips smooth and hydrated

Create a DIY exfoliator

Known for its many beneficial uses, Coconut oil does wonders as a gentle and effective lipstick remover

Coconut oil

Wet a spare toothbrush, apply cold cream, or moisturizer, and gently buff in circular motions to remove lipstick

Toothbrush

The super soft towel can remove even waterproof makeup with just warm water, a perfect reusable and eco-friendly option

Try using a soft towel

