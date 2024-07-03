Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2024
Best Ways to Remove Liquid Lipstick
Apply Vaseline, let it sit for a few minutes, and then use a damp cotton pad to wipe away the lipstick
Use Vaseline
Image: Freepik
An oil-based cleaner has cleansing properties that nourish your lips, and remove lipstick effortlessly
Image: Freepik
Use an oil-based cleaner
Micellar water is gentle and effective. With its storage of Vitamin C- Micellar water removes lipstick without drying out your lips
Image: Freepik
Try micellar water
Keep your lips hydrated with a lip balm that makes lipstick removal easier and avoids causing irritation
Hydrate with lip balm
Image: Freepik
Use a makeup-dissolving mist, let it sit, and then wipe it off with makeup remover wipes, removing the tough liquid lipstick
Mist and Wipe Combo
Image: Freepik
Cold creams dissolve makeup while moisturizing your lips. Apply it and wipe them away with a warm washcloth for soft, clean lips
Consider a cold cream
Image: Freepik
Mix brown sugar, olive oil, and honey for a DIY exfoliator, wiping off lipstick, and leaving your lips smooth and hydrated
Create a DIY exfoliator
Image: Freepik
Known for its many beneficial uses, Coconut oil does wonders as a gentle and effective lipstick remover
Coconut oil
Image: Freepik
Wet a spare toothbrush, apply cold cream, or moisturizer, and gently buff in circular motions to remove lipstick
Toothbrush
Image: Freepik
The super soft towel can remove even waterproof makeup with just warm water, a perfect reusable and eco-friendly option
Try using a soft towel
Image: Freepik
