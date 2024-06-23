Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
june 23, 2024
Best ways to respond to how are you
How do you want me to be?
#1
I was fine - until you asked
#2
I promised myself I would kill the next person who asked me that question, but I like you. So, I will let you live
#3
How much will you pay me if I tell you?
#4
I would say I am a 9.9999 out of 10
#5
Living a life of denial and suppressed rage
#6
Living the dream. But half the time it is an absolute nightmare
#7
To answer your question, I need to take you back about ten years. Do you have a moment?
#8
Oh, terrible, but I am used to it
#9
Do you want the short or the detailed version?
#10
