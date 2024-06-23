Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

Best ways to respond to how are you

How do you want me to be?

#1

Image: Freepik

I was fine - until you asked

#2

Image: Freepik

I promised myself I would kill the next person who asked me that question, but I like you. So, I will let you live

#3

Image: Freepik

How much will you pay me if I tell you?

#4

Image: Freepik

I would say I am a 9.9999 out of 10

#5

Image: Freepik

Living a life of denial and suppressed rage

Image: Freepik

#6

Living the dream. But half the time it is an absolute nightmare

#7

Image: Freepik

To answer your question, I need to take you back about ten years. Do you have a moment?

#8

Image: Freepik

Oh, terrible, but I am used to it

#9

Image: Freepik

Do you want the short or the detailed version?

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here