Best Winter vacation spots in South Korea
South Korea's capital transforms into a winter wonderland, with snowy streets, ice skating rinks, and cozy tea houses
Image: pexels
Seoul
Enjoy a seaside winter escape in Busan, where you can savor fresh seafood, relax in hot springs, and stroll along tranquil beaches
Image: pexels
Busan
Jeju's serene winter charm features snow-covered landscapes, volcanic caves, and pristine beaches perfect for a peaceful getaway
Image: pexels
Jeju Island
Experience winter sports at the Pyeongchang Olympic sites, cozy up in traditional hanoks, and soak in scenic mountain views
Image: pexels
Gangwon Province
Discover traditional Korean culture in Andong's winter festivals, visit historic villages, and enjoy authentic Korean cuisine
Image: pexels
Andong
Winter in Daegu offers vibrant street markets, hot springs, and cultural festivals in a mild, temperate climate
Image: pexels
Daegu
Explore South Korea's ancient capital, Gyeongju, with its rich historical sites, including royal tombs and serene temples
Image: pexels
Gyeongju
Enjoy the winter beauty of Danyang's limestone caves, mountain landscapes, and unique snow-covered suspension bridge
Image: pexels
Danyang
Known for its scenic lakes, Chuncheon becomes a picturesque winter destination with ice fishing and cozy lakeside cafes
Image: pexels
Chuncheon
Inje offers an adventurous winter escape with its stunning natural beauty, skiing, and snow trekking in pristine wilderness
Image: pexels
Inje