Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
february 18, 2024
Bestfriend tag questions
If I could be any animal, what do you think I would choose?
#1
What was my favorite childhood toy?
#2
What’s the weirdest thing you think I’ve ever eaten?
#3
What’s the best prank you think I’ve ever pulled?
#4
What do you think is the worst haircut I’ve ever had?
#5
If I could be any fictional villain, who do you think I would choose?
#6
What’s my go-to karaoke song?
#7
What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me while on a date?
#8
#9
What’s my idea of a perfect day?
What’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make?
#10
