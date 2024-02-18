Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

february 18, 2024

Bestfriend tag questions

If I could be any animal, what do you think I would choose?

#1

Image: freepik 

What was my favorite childhood toy?

#2

Image: freepik 

What’s the weirdest thing you think I’ve ever eaten?

#3

Image: freepik 

What’s the best prank you think I’ve ever pulled?

 #4

Image: freepik 

What do you think is the worst haircut I’ve ever had?

Image: freepik 

 #5

If I could be any fictional villain, who do you think I would choose?

#6

Image: freepik 

What’s my go-to karaoke song?

#7

Image: freepik 

What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me while on a date?

#8

Image: freepik 

#9

Image: freepik 

What’s my idea of a perfect day?

What’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make?

 #10

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here