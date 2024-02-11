Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Bhagavad Gita
“There are three gates to this self-destructive hell: lust, anger, and greed. Renounce these three”
#1
Image: freepik
“Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind”
#2
Image: freepik
#3
Image: freepik
“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable”
“One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men”
#4
Image: freepik
“Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is”
#5
Image: freepik
“Those who always practice this teaching of Mine, with faith and free from cavil, are freed from the bondage of Karma”
#6
Image: freepik
“Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires”
#7
Image: freepik
“You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become”
#8
Image: freepik
“There is nothing lost or wasted in this life”
#9
Image: freepik
“If you want to be Great, Think Great and Positive”
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.