Bhumi November 20, 2020
Pednekar
Swears By
This Diet Plan
Bhumi Pednekar made headlines when she went from an oversized Indian bride on-screen to a sizzling hot diva at the Filmfare awards
Switching between cardio and weights at the gym, Bhumi burned down her calories and shed a lot of fat!
According to the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress, weight training is also essential as it helps in toning down the body
Bhumi emphasises on a bunch of basic things like taking the stairs instead of the lift or walking shorter distances for a quick burnout
In other words, Bhumi seems to idealise the concept of a healthy lifestyle and religiously follows her fitness routine every day
Bhumi has revealed that she has never deprived herself of eating anything, not even ghee and butter!
She follows a regular diet, exercises portion control and particularly stays away from bingeing
Bhumi went on to spill the secrets about her weight loss and gave us a few tips on choosing healthy alternatives for dessert
Snacking is very important and Bhumi seems to agree with the idea
In between her meals, she munches on papaya, apple, pear or guava that keeps her going through the day
Bhumi keeps her dinner really simple and light. She usually takes a big bowl of salad with a lot of greens and healthy nuts
While she has always believed in the idea of owning your body as it is, she doesn’t mind going an extra mile to stay fit and healthy all the time
