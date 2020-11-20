Bhumi
Bhumi Pednekar made headlines when she went from an oversized Indian bride on-screen to a sizzling hot diva at the Filmfare awards

Switching between cardio and weights at the gym, Bhumi burned down her calories and shed a lot of fat! 

According to the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress, weight training is also essential as it helps in toning down the body

Bhumi emphasises on a bunch of basic things like taking the stairs instead of the lift or walking shorter distances for a quick burnout

In other words, Bhumi seems to idealise the concept of a healthy lifestyle and religiously follows her fitness routine every day

Bhumi has revealed that she has never deprived herself of eating anything, not even ghee and butter!

She follows a regular diet, exercises portion control and particularly stays away from bingeing

Bhumi went on to spill the secrets about her weight loss and gave us a few tips on choosing healthy alternatives for dessert

Snacking is very important and Bhumi seems to agree with the idea

In between her meals, she munches on papaya, apple, pear or guava that keeps her going through the day

Bhumi keeps her dinner really simple and light. She usually takes a big bowl of salad with a lot of greens and healthy nuts

While she has always believed in the idea of owning your body as it is, she doesn’t mind going an extra mile to stay fit and healthy all the time

