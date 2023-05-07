Heading 3

MAY 07, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar’s beauty secrets

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

The go-to skincare routine that Bhumi swears by is CTM, which stands for cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. She never skips this routine even when she has a busy shoot schedule

CTM

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She ensures that she removes her makeup before going to bed and applies vitamin E and argan oil

Night skincare

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She applies a homemade mask made of honey, turmeric, and milk for her skin 

DIY

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

To moisturise her skin, she applies almond oil

Moisturising

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She makes sure to consume a lot of vitamins and minerals in her diet to maintain the health of her skin

Diet

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Her skin remains radiant by drinking an adequate amount of water every day

Hydration

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She strongly believes in the power of positive thinking, and from her own personal experience, she cannot stress enough about its benefits 

Positive attitude

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She applies sunscreen whenever she steps outside in the sun

SPF

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She makes sure to workout 6 times a week as it gives an endorphin boost

Workout

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

She encourages experimenting, exploring, and being open to discovering different aspects of oneself 

A piece of advice

