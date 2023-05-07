MAY 07, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar’s beauty secrets
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The go-to skincare routine that Bhumi swears by is CTM, which stands for cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. She never skips this routine even when she has a busy shoot schedule
CTM
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She ensures that she removes her makeup before going to bed and applies vitamin E and argan oil
Night skincare
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She applies a homemade mask made of honey, turmeric, and milk for her skin
DIY
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
To moisturise her skin, she applies almond oil
Moisturising
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She makes sure to consume a lot of vitamins and minerals in her diet to maintain the health of her skin
Diet
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Her skin remains radiant by drinking an adequate amount of water every day
Hydration
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She strongly believes in the power of positive thinking, and from her own personal experience, she cannot stress enough about its benefits
Positive attitude
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She applies sunscreen whenever she steps outside in the sun
SPF
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She makes sure to workout 6 times a week as it gives an endorphin boost
Workout
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She encourages experimenting, exploring, and being open to discovering different aspects of oneself
A piece of advice
