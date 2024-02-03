Heading 3
Biggest stadiums in the world
The world's largest stadium with a capacity of 150,000, located in Pyongyang, North Korea
Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (North Korea)
Image: Pexels
At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it holds the title of the world's largest stadium with a remarkable seating capacity of 1,320,000 spectators
Narendra Modi Stadium (India)
Image: Pexels
Australia's iconic stadium, with a seating capacity of 100,024, situated in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground (Australia)
Image: Pexels
Home to FC Barcelona, Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, boasts a seating capacity of 99,354
Camp Nou (Spain)
Image: Pexels
Known as "The Calabash," FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, accommodates 94,736 spectators
FNB Stadium (South Africa)
Image: Pexels
A historic venue in Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl has a seating capacity of 88,565
Image: Pexels
Rose Bowl (USA)
A renowned stadium in London, England, Wembley can host 90,000 spectators and hosts major events
Wembley Stadium (UK)
Image: Pexels
Located in Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium has a seating capacity of 88,306
Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Indonesia)
Image: Pexels
Situated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this stadium has a seating capacity of 87,411
Bukit Jalil National Stadium (Malaysia)
Image: Pexels
