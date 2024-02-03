Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

Biggest stadiums in the world

The world's largest stadium with a capacity of 150,000, located in Pyongyang, North Korea

 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (North Korea)

Image: Pexels

     At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it holds the title of the world's largest stadium with a remarkable seating capacity of 1,320,000 spectators

Narendra Modi Stadium (India)

Image: Pexels

    Australia's iconic stadium, with a seating capacity of 100,024, situated in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Australia)

Image: Pexels

  Home to FC Barcelona, Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, boasts a seating capacity of 99,354

 Camp Nou (Spain)

Image: Pexels

    Known as "The Calabash," FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, accommodates 94,736 spectators

FNB Stadium (South Africa)

Image: Pexels

    A historic venue in Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl has a seating capacity of 88,565

Image: Pexels

Rose Bowl (USA)

    A renowned stadium in London, England, Wembley can host 90,000 spectators and hosts major events

Wembley Stadium (UK)

Image: Pexels

    Located in Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium has a seating capacity of 88,306

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Indonesia)

Image: Pexels

    India's one of the largest stadiums in Kolkata, with a capacity of 85,000, hosting various sports events

Salt Lake Stadium (India)

Image: Pexels

    Situated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this stadium has a seating capacity of 87,411

Bukit Jalil National Stadium (Malaysia)

Image: Pexels

