Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2023

Bitter life facts you need to accept

Having more friends does not mean it is more fun

Your ideas are useless if not implemented

No one cares if you are sad, so don't show it to people

Never depend on anyone, no one is coming to save you

Don't be too sweet, people won't hesitate to use you

Your love must gift you loyalty and commitment

Every lie has an expiry date

If people don't understand you, don't be sad; there is nothing to prove

We only love to hear what we already believe in

If they treat you like an option, don't waste a single second with them

