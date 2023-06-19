Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2023
Bitter life facts you need to accept
Having more friends does not mean it is more fun
#1
Your ideas are useless if not implemented
#2
No one cares if you are sad, so don't show it to people
#3
Never depend on anyone, no one is coming to save you
#4
#5
Don't be too sweet, people won't hesitate to use you
#6
Your love must gift you loyalty and commitment
Every lie has an expiry date
#7
If people don't understand you, don't be sad; there is nothing to prove
#8
#9
We only love to hear what we already believe in
If they treat you like an option, don't waste a single second with them
#10
