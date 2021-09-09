Sep 09, 2021
Blush application tips for rosy cheeks
Set the foundation right! Well, literally the base of the makeup has to be done right for the rosy tint to last on your cheeks
Always start with a moisturizer and apply the foundation right to get a smooth base
Use a big & fluffy makeup brush and apply it by making number 3 on your cheeks
Glow makeup look! To achieve this, you should always go for a powdered or cream-based blush
Dewy makeup look! For this, opt for a creamy blush. Use your fingers to gently blend it over your face
Apply blush according to the shape of your face. For the ones who have a longer face, swipe it over the apple of your cheeks
For the ones with a round face, apply blush slightly higher over the cheekbones. And those who have a heart-shaped face, apply under your cheeks
Don’t forget to blend the hue over your cheeks using a beauty blender or a makeup brush
Just smile! This is the best way to apply blush like a pro. Don’t overdo it to make you look like a clown
The ones with a fair skin tone should choose between the shades of peach and baby pink coloured blushes
If you have a medium skin tone, go for a reddish pink shade or a pop of orange
Lastly, the ones with a deep skin tone can opt for dark pink or brown tones
