Sep 09, 2021

Blush application tips for rosy cheeks

Set the foundation right! Well, literally the base of the makeup has to be done right for the rosy tint to last on your cheeks

Always start with a moisturizer and apply the foundation right to get a smooth base

Use a big & fluffy makeup brush and apply it by making number 3 on your cheeks

Glow makeup look! To achieve this, you should always go for a powdered or cream-based blush

Dewy makeup look! For this, opt for a creamy blush. Use your fingers to gently blend it over your face

Apply blush according to the shape of your face. For the ones who have a longer face, swipe it over the apple of your cheeks

For the ones with a round face, apply blush slightly higher over the cheekbones. And those who have a heart-shaped face, apply under your cheeks

Don’t forget to blend the hue over your cheeks using a beauty blender or a makeup brush

Just smile! This is the best way to apply blush like a pro. Don’t overdo it to make you look like a clown

The ones with a fair skin tone should choose between the shades of peach and baby pink coloured blushes

If you have a medium skin tone, go for a reddish pink shade or a pop of orange

Lastly, the ones with a deep skin tone can opt for dark pink or brown tones

