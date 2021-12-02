Blush techniques: Varied ways to apply
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 2, 2021
Classic blush technique
The most common way of applying blush is to sweep it over the apple of the cheeks
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a sun-kissed look
To get that natural look, apply blush on the cheeks and dab a bit on the nose
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Sculpted face look
Eliminate contouring by applying blush onto the cheekbones and a bit above it
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Draping method
One of the biggest beauty trend, also called the side-eye blush technique
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Application technique
Make a half three starting from the forehead to the cheeks and swirl it over
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Following step
Wrap it around your eyes as well as on these sides of it in a swirling motion
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Defining cheekbones
Make a fish face and look for the hollows of the cheek and apply blush there
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Next step
Blend it outwards in an upward motion and merge it with the hairline or side buns
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Low cheeks illusion effect
For this, apply blush slightly above your cheeks and a bit below the under eyes
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Centre-blush
Want to get that dolled up look? Apply the blush over the Center blush of the cheeks
Image: Getty Images
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka & Nick Jonas’ couple style