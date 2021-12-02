Blush techniques: Varied ways to apply

Classic blush technique

The most common way of applying blush is to sweep it over the apple of the cheeks

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For a sun-kissed look

To get that natural look, apply blush on the cheeks and dab a bit on the nose

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Sculpted face look

Eliminate contouring by applying blush onto the cheekbones and a bit above it

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Draping method

One of the biggest beauty trend, also called the side-eye blush technique

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Application technique

Make a half three starting from the forehead to the cheeks and swirl it over

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Following step

Wrap it around your eyes as well as on these sides of it in a swirling motion

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Defining cheekbones

Make a fish face and look for the hollows of the cheek and apply blush there

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Next step

Blend it outwards in an upward motion and merge it with the hairline or side buns

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Low cheeks illusion effect

For this, apply blush slightly above your cheeks and a bit below the under eyes

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Centre-blush

Want to get that dolled up look? Apply the blush over the Center blush of the cheeks

Image: Getty Images

