Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2023

Body inclusivity best quotes

Speak to your body in a loving way. It's the only you've got, it's your home, and it deserves your respect

Iskra Lawrence

What makes you different or weird, that's your strength

Meryl Streep

Feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like

Emma Watson

I can't think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is afraid to be herself

Emma Stone

By speaking of ourselves in a positive and affirmative fashion and finding ways to eradicate self-hate, we can foster a sense of love' and compassion powerful to restructure our society's entire perspective of 'body love

Jessamyn Stanley

You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won't discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing yourself

Geneen Roth

You don't need an excuse to feel good about yourself

Olakemi

You define beauty yourself. Society doesn't define your beauty

Lady Gaga 

The most powerful thing anyone can say to us is what we can say to overselves

Christine D'Ercole

I am more than my measurements... My body is MY body. I'll call the shots

Ashley Graham

