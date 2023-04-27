APRIL 27, 2023
Body inclusivity best quotes
Speak to your body in a loving way. It's the only you've got, it's your home, and it deserves your respect
Iskra Lawrence
What makes you different or weird, that's your strength
Meryl Streep
Feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like
Emma Watson
I can't think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is afraid to be herself
Emma Stone
By speaking of ourselves in a positive and affirmative fashion and finding ways to eradicate self-hate, we can foster a sense of love' and compassion powerful to restructure our society's entire perspective of 'body love
Jessamyn Stanley
You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won't discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing yourself
Geneen Roth
You don't need an excuse to feel good about yourself
Olakemi
You define beauty yourself. Society doesn't define your beauty
Lady Gaga
The most powerful thing anyone can say to us is what we can say to overselves
Christine D'Ercole
I am more than my measurements... My body is MY body. I'll call the shots
Ashley Graham
