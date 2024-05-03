Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
Body Lotion Benefits For Your Skin
A moisturising body lotion is an extremely essential step of your skincare routine as it hydrates and nourishes your skin
Essential
It is popularly believed that oily skin type doesn’t need a body lotion but it’s entirely false. It is extremely important to apply body lotion irrespective of your skin type
Myth
Difference
There is a difference between body lotions and moisturizers that people tend to ignore. Body lotions are much lighter as compared to a moisturizer
Body lotions are made up of more water and less oil content; their other ingredients help prevent dryness and boost skin elasticity
Why Body Lotion?
The harsh climate takes a toll on the skin and makes it dry and lose elasticity; therefore body lotion helps your skin to maintain moisture and nourish it thoroughly
Hydration
Dehydrated skin can fasten skin aging, and applying body lotion can boost hydration thus helping to reduce the signs of aging
Anti-Aging
Corns and calluses are characterized by dry and hardened skin, applying lotion can adequately moisturize your skin thus helping to soothe the symptoms of corns and calluses
Prevents Calluses
Softening of Skin
Soft skin can be achieved by recurrent use of body lotion thus helping heal rough patches on your skin
Healthy Skin
Body lotion helps the skin to hydrate and boost skin elasticity; thus making the skin glow and look radiant
Make sure to patch-test your body lotion to prevent any allergic reactions
Lotion Check!
