Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2024

Body Lotion Benefits For Your Skin 

A moisturising body lotion is an extremely essential step of your skincare routine as it hydrates and nourishes your skin

Essential

Image Source:  Pexels

It is popularly believed that oily skin type doesn’t need a body lotion but it’s entirely false. It is extremely important to apply body lotion irrespective of your skin type

Myth

Image Source:  Pexels

Difference

Image Source:  Pexels

There is a difference between body lotions and moisturizers that people tend to ignore. Body lotions are much lighter as compared to a moisturizer 

Body lotions are made up of more water and less oil content; their other ingredients help prevent dryness and boost skin elasticity 

Why Body Lotion?

Image Source:  Pexels

The harsh climate takes a toll on the skin and makes it dry and lose elasticity; therefore body lotion helps your skin to maintain moisture and nourish it thoroughly 

Image Source:  Pexels

 Hydration

Dehydrated skin can fasten skin aging, and applying body lotion can boost hydration thus helping to reduce the signs of aging 

Anti-Aging

Image Source:  Pexels

Corns and calluses are characterized by dry and hardened skin, applying lotion can adequately moisturize your skin thus helping to soothe the symptoms of corns and calluses 

Prevents Calluses 

Image Source:  Pexels

Softening of Skin

Image Source:  Pexels

Soft skin can be achieved by recurrent use of body lotion thus helping heal rough patches on your skin 

Healthy Skin

Image Source:  Pexels

Body lotion helps the skin to hydrate and boost skin elasticity; thus making the skin glow and look radiant 

Make sure to patch-test your body lotion to prevent any allergic reactions 

 Lotion Check!

Image Source:  Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here