Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 30, 2024
Bold Makeup Looks
Embrace the sparkle with glitter eyeshadow. Apply a bold glitter shade to your eyelids and pair it with a sharp winged liner for maximum impact
Glitter Bomb Eyes
Image Source: Freepik
Make a statement with neon eyeliner. Choose a bright hue like electric blue or neon green and create a dramatic cat-eye or graphic liner look
Neon Eyeliner
Image Source: Pexels
Create a stunning gradient effect on your lips by blending two bold shades. Start with a dark color on the outer edges and blend into a lighter shade towards the center
Ombre Lips
Image Source: Pexels
Go for a vibrant, colorful look with rainbow eyeshadow. Use a range of bright shades to create a striking, multi-colored eyelid
Rainbow Eyeshadow
Image Source: Pexels
Get creative with graphic eyeliner designs. Experiment with geometric shapes, double lines, or floating eyeliner for an avant-garde look
Image Source: Pexels
Graphic Eyeliner
Achieve a futuristic vibe with metallic lipstick. Opt for shades like gold, silver, or bronze to make your lips the center of attention
Metallic Lips
Image Source: Freepik
Frame your face with bold, defined brows. Use a brow pomade or pencil to create a strong, structured brow look
Bold Brows
Image Source: Freepik
Use contrasting colors on your eyelids for a two-tone effect. Pair shades like red and purple or blue and orange for a striking appearance
Two-Tone Eyeshadow
Image Source: Pexels
Jewel Accents
Image Source: Freepik
Add some sparkle with jewel accents. Apply small rhinestones or gems around your eyes or on your eyebrows for an eye-catching look
Take your blush game to the next level with bold, bright shades. Apply a generous amount of blush to your cheeks for a dramatic, flushed look
Bold Blush
Image Source: Pexels
