May 20, 2021

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has a very disciplined workout regime

Alia Bhatt loves the gym and weight training is what she’s seen doing most of the times

Katrina Kaif is known for her curvy frame and her rigorous workout can be done anywhere

Sara Ali Khan swears by her weight training and floor exercises to stay in shape even on vacations

janhvi kapoor is also a fan of floor exercises and is often spotted at a popular pilates gym

Sara is often seen switching things up with aerial pilates

Anushka Sharma did not let her pregnancy restrict her from her yoga practise

Talking about yoga, we cannot forget Malaika Arora who literally swears by this exercise routine

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workout regime is incomplete without surya namaskars

Known for her curvy frame, Mouni Roy swears by yoga and dancing to help her stay in shape

