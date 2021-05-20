workout regime
Bollywood ACTRESS' May 20, 2021
One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has a very disciplined workout regime
Alia Bhatt loves the gym and weight training is what she’s seen doing most of the times
Katrina Kaif is known for her curvy frame and her rigorous workout can be done anywhere
Sara Ali Khan swears by her weight training and floor exercises to stay in shape even on vacations
janhvi kapoor is also a fan of floor exercises and is often spotted at a popular pilates gym
Sara is often seen switching things up with aerial pilates
Anushka Sharma did not let her pregnancy restrict her from her yoga practise
Talking about yoga, we cannot forget Malaika Arora who literally swears by this exercise routine
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workout regime is incomplete without surya namaskars
Known for her curvy frame, Mouni Roy swears by yoga and dancing to help her stay in shape
