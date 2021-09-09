Bollywood actresses
who rocked braids
Sep
09 2021
The queen of experimental braids, Kriti Sanon gave us two supercool braid looks. She opted for these braids with a grunge twist and left some tendrils loose from the centre
And then Kriti parted her hair and braided a few strands that went all the way to the back of her head, making for an elegant look
Shraddha Kapoor went for a neat hairdo with a simple fishtail braid and a couple of face-framing tendrils for a slightly messy look
For a promotional event, Shraddha sported a crown braid along with another braid that went through the lengths of her hair
Alia Bhatt showed us two different ways to rock the usual braids. First, she sported these athletic braids that added glam to her sparkly attire
And then she tied her messy mane into a side-swept fishtail braid to keep her look dreamy
Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to add an extra oomph by going all out with a rope braid
For a contemporary braid hairdo, Ananya Panday pulled her hair back in a dutch braid and then tied the rest in a ponytail
Showing us a chic and easy way to rock braids, Janhvi Kapoor tied her thick mane into these trendy double dutch braids
Sonakshi Sinha served us with a bold look that she further glamorised by wearing her sleek hair into a high ponytail and later twisted into a rope braid
Disha Patani showed us a chic way to elevate a simple look with a fishtail braid and some fun bangs
