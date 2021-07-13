Bollywood celebs’ hobbies July 13, 2021
Akshay Kumar - Tai Chi
Khiladi Kumar isn’t called that for no reason. Akshay Kumar is known for his healthy and fit lifestyle. When not working, he trains for martial arts, like Taekwondo and Tai Chi
Apart from mimicking famous personalities, Vidya Balan also loves poetry, something she does not really admit to a lot
Vidya Balan - Poetry
The baadshah of Bollywood loves indulging in technology and gadgets. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan loves playing video games
Shah Rukh Khan - Video games
Kangana has loved cooking since a very small age. According to her, cooking makes her feel ‘alive’ and she doesn’t mind cooking even for an entire crew
Kangana Ranaut - Cooking
After gully boy, we got to see Ranveer’s musical side. The actor loves rapping when he isn’t working
Ranveer Singh - Rapping
The talented ‘Jai Ho’ actor is known for his acting skills as well as his melodious singing. but his talent isn’t limited to just that. The actor is a gifted painter as well
Salman Khan - Painting
The fashion icon of Bollywood is known for her taste and style. Not surprisingly, her favourite pastime is shopping!
Sonam Kapoor - Shopping
Although one of the busiest actresses, Deepika still manages to make time for herself and for the things she is passionate about. The actress loves travelling to new places
Deepika Padukone - Travelling
Hrithik likes spending most of his free time with his sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan but when he gets some free time in hand, he likes indulging in photography
Hrithik Roshan - Photography
When not working, the ‘Pari’ star loves spending time with her pet but apart from that she has a special love in her heart for gardening and plants
Anushka Sharma - Gardening
There is barely anything Ayushmann cannot do, be it acting, singing or even writing. His love for writing is well known. The actor can be seen scribbling down poetry when not shooting
Ayushmann Khurrana - Poetry
