Bollywood celebs’ hobbies

July 13, 2021

Akshay Kumar - Tai Chi

Khiladi Kumar isn’t called that for no reason. Akshay Kumar is known for his healthy and fit lifestyle. When not working, he trains for martial arts, like Taekwondo and Tai Chi

Apart from mimicking famous personalities, Vidya Balan also loves poetry, something she does not really admit to a lot

Vidya Balan - Poetry

The baadshah of Bollywood loves indulging in technology and gadgets. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan loves playing video games

Shah Rukh Khan - Video games

Kangana has loved cooking since a very small age. According to her, cooking makes her feel ‘alive’ and she doesn’t mind cooking even for an entire crew

Kangana Ranaut - Cooking

After gully boy, we got to see Ranveer’s musical side. The actor loves rapping when he isn’t working

Ranveer Singh - Rapping

The talented ‘Jai Ho’ actor is known for his acting skills as well as his melodious singing. but his talent isn’t limited to just that. The actor is a gifted painter as well

Salman Khan - Painting

The fashion icon of Bollywood is known for her taste and style. Not surprisingly, her favourite pastime is shopping!

Sonam Kapoor - Shopping

Although one of the busiest actresses, Deepika still manages to make time for herself and for the things she is passionate about. The actress loves travelling to new places

Deepika Padukone - Travelling

Hrithik likes spending most of his free time with his sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan but when he gets some free time in hand, he likes indulging in photography

Hrithik Roshan - Photography

When not working, the ‘Pari’ star loves spending time with her pet but apart from that she has a special love in her heart for gardening and plants

Anushka Sharma - Gardening

There is barely anything Ayushmann cannot do, be it acting, singing or even writing. His love for writing is well known. The actor can be seen scribbling down poetry when not shooting

Ayushmann Khurrana - Poetry

