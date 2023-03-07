Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty 

MAR 07, 2023

Bollywood celebs' Haircare Secrets

Pathaan actress maintains a strong and healthy mane by undergoing a weekly coconut oil massage. It helps to grow enviable tresses as they boost the blood circulation in your scalp and nourish your roots

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

Deepika Padukone’s Oil Massage

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram 

Anushka Sharma is a fan of hair masking. She uses a nourishing mixture of coconut oil, amla powder, egg yolk and water to strengthen the hair roots

Anushka Sharma’s Conditioner Magic

She loves leave-in conditioners and beauty oils and never skips them, especially before hair styling

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s Beauty Oils

She prefers products that will nourish her mane and lend a smooth and shiny finish without weighing it down. PeeCee likes to keep it simple with her choices and does not experiment too much to protect her hair from any unnecessary reactions

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram


Priyanka Chopra’s Shiny Care

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor’s Regular Trim

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to practice to maintain good hair is frequent trimming

“My secret is an egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine” - said the actress

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram 

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hair Massage 

The actress uses a homemade scrub combining half a teaspoon of turmeric with half a tablespoon of sugar and honey

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram 

Yami Gautam’s Home-made Scrub

Ananya turns to a relaxing hair champi once a week to keep her hair healthy

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya Panday’s Hair Champi

She oils her hair every week with coconut oil. It keeps the strands strong and helps it grow. Her DIY hair mask includes a mixture of yogurt and egg. yoghurt adds volume and bounce to the tresses

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani’s Coconut Secret 

Janhvi kapoor uses a pack of three ingredients - eggs, avocado, and honey

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor’s Magical Pack 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here