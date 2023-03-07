MAR 07, 2023
Bollywood celebs' Haircare Secrets
Pathaan actress maintains a strong and healthy mane by undergoing a weekly coconut oil massage. It helps to grow enviable tresses as they boost the blood circulation in your scalp and nourish your roots
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone’s Oil Massage
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma is a fan of hair masking. She uses a nourishing mixture of coconut oil, amla powder, egg yolk and water to strengthen the hair roots
Anushka Sharma’s Conditioner Magic
She loves leave-in conditioners and beauty oils and never skips them, especially before hair styling
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s Beauty Oils
She prefers products that will nourish her mane and lend a smooth and shiny finish without weighing it down. PeeCee likes to keep it simple with her choices and does not experiment too much to protect her hair from any unnecessary reactions
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra’s Shiny Care
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor’s Regular Trim
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to practice to maintain good hair is frequent trimming
“My secret is an egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine” - said the actress
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hair Massage
The actress uses a homemade scrub combining half a teaspoon of turmeric with half a tablespoon of sugar and honey
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Yami Gautam’s Home-made Scrub
Ananya turns to a relaxing hair champi once a week to keep her hair healthy
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s Hair Champi
She oils her hair every week with coconut oil. It keeps the strands strong and helps it grow. Her DIY hair mask includes a mixture of yogurt and egg. yoghurt adds volume and bounce to the tresses
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani’s Coconut Secret
Janhvi kapoor uses a pack of three ingredients - eggs, avocado, and honey
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s Magical Pack
