Perhaps the most recognisable landmark of Bandra, Mannat is home to one of India's top celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
The eternal bachelor is actually quite the family man. He has been living in Galaxy Apartments since the last four decades with his extended family
Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments
John Abraham’s Villa in the sky
Named ‘villa in the sky' John Abraham's luxe penthouse in Bandra West is in a residential complex where two apartments were converted into one modern two-storey flat
Sidharth’s bachelor pad
A stylish bachelor pad designed by Gauri Khan, Sidharth's home has masculine elements, plush furnishings, exquisite furniture pieces and more that fit in snugly in his Bandra abode
The family resides in a high-rise in a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra, with another flat in the same building that is used as Saif Ali Khan's office space and Taimur's play area
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home
The Khiladi's beach-facing villa has quite the history to it. Rumour has it that a young Akshay Kumar was shooed away from the property when he was getting his portfolio shot with the bungalow as a backdrop
Akshay Kumar’s villa
Anil Kapoor’s home
The acclaimed actor's Juhu bungalow is said to be the perfect mix of opulence and comfort. He lives there with his wife Sunita as well as his daughter Rhea and son Harsh Varrdhan
Farhan Akhtar’s Vipassana
The actor-director's sprawling bungalow, Vipassana, is spread across 10,000 sq feet in Bandra. Akhtar bought the property, which is close to his mother Honey Irani's residence, in 2009