Bollywood celebs &

their beautiful homes

July 31, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Perhaps the most recognisable landmark of Bandra, Mannat is home to one of India's top celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

The eternal bachelor is actually quite the family man. He has been living in Galaxy Apartments since the last four decades with his extended family

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments

John Abraham’s Villa in the sky

Named ‘villa in the sky' John Abraham's luxe penthouse in Bandra West is in a residential complex where two apartments were converted into one modern two-storey flat

Sidharth’s bachelor pad

A stylish bachelor pad designed by Gauri Khan, Sidharth's home has masculine elements, plush furnishings, exquisite furniture pieces and more that fit in snugly in his Bandra abode

The family resides in a high-rise in a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra, with another flat in the same building that is used as Saif Ali Khan's office space and Taimur's play area

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home

The Khiladi's beach-facing villa has quite the history to it. Rumour has it that a young Akshay Kumar was shooed away from the property when he was getting his portfolio shot with the bungalow as a backdrop

Akshay Kumar’s villa

Anil Kapoor’s home

The acclaimed actor's Juhu bungalow is said to be the perfect mix of opulence and comfort. He lives there with his wife Sunita as well as his daughter Rhea and son Harsh Varrdhan

Farhan Akhtar’s Vipassana

The actor-director's sprawling bungalow, Vipassana, is spread across 10,000 sq feet in Bandra. Akhtar bought the property, which is close to his mother Honey Irani's residence, in 2009

