Celebs who gave fitness goals in 2021
Milind Soman
Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast and even the pandemic could not stop his passion for fitness
He comes up with innovative ways to work out. He has maintained a stunning physique that leaves everyone in awe
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut is widely recognised as one of the most physically fit superstars in the Bollywood industry
He is a true fitness enthusiast who often shares extreme workout routines on social media
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fanatic who works out even while she's on vacation
Here, she is seen working out with her beau in an innovative pool workout session
Varun Dhawan
Varun is well-known for his chiselled physique and he takes fitness way too seriously
He often posts snippets from his workout sessions that give major fitness goals
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff and fitness go hand in hand. It goes without saying that he is insanely dedicated to fitness
The actor is a martial arts and Taekwondo expert and he managed to motivate people to exercise throughout the pandemic
