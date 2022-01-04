HEALTH & FITNESS

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

04 JAN, 2022

Celebs who gave fitness goals in 2021

Milind Soman

Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast and even the pandemic could not stop his passion for fitness

(Video- Milind Soman Instagram)

He comes up with innovative ways to work out. He has maintained a stunning physique that leaves everyone in awe

(Video- Milind Soman Instagram)

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut is widely recognised as one of the most physically fit superstars in the Bollywood industry

(Image- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)

He is a true fitness enthusiast who often shares extreme workout routines on social media

(Image- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fanatic who works out even while she's on vacation

(Video- Malaika Arora Instagram)

Here, she is seen working out with her beau in an innovative pool workout session

(Video- Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

Varun Dhawan

Varun is well-known for his chiselled physique and he takes fitness way too seriously

(Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram)

He often posts snippets from his workout sessions that give major fitness goals

(Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram)

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and fitness go hand in hand. It goes without saying that he is insanely dedicated to fitness

(Video- Tiger Shroff Instagram)

The actor is a martial arts and Taekwondo expert and he managed to motivate people to exercise throughout the pandemic

(Video- Tiger Shroff Instagram)

THANKS FOR READING NEXT:
School girl style ft. Khushi Kapoor

Click Here