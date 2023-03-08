MAR 08, 2023
Bollywood Divas’ Morning Beauty Routines
Bollywood’s A-list celebrities take care of their skin from morning to night which is really inspiring
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Morning Beauty Secrets
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bollywood celebrities use natural ingredients like honey, milk etc
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She has a pretty easy remedy to wake her skin up before she begins her day. “My face can get very puffy when I wake up in the morning, which is why I just dab some ice on it,” said Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
“I take two pumps of Lotus Splash face cleanser, massage gently on my face and neck and pat dry for clean, hydrated and healthy skin” - Deepika Padukone
“I make sure to moisturize my entire body. I definitely swear by sunscreen, and coconut oil. Coconut oil will change your life if you drink it every day”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
She calmly dunks her face in ice water in the morning. The actress says it helps wake her skin up and close the pores
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
She loathes wearing makeup early in the morning and substitutes it with a light moisturizing cream
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
The actress begins her day with a whole glass of water and a thorough cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
“I only use natural products like milk, honey, malai, yogurt, and fruits” - said the actress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
