MAR 08, 2023

Bollywood Divas’ Morning Beauty Routines

Bollywood’s A-list celebrities take care of their skin from morning to night which is really inspiring

Bollywood celebrities use natural ingredients like honey, milk etc

They do not use any rare product but natural which can be easily found

She has a pretty easy remedy to wake her skin up before she begins her day. “My face can get very puffy when I wake up in the morning, which is why I just dab some ice on it,” said Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

“I take two pumps of Lotus Splash face cleanser, massage gently on my face and neck and pat dry for clean, hydrated and healthy skin” - Deepika Padukone 

“I make sure to moisturize my entire body. I definitely swear by sunscreen, and coconut oil. Coconut oil will change your life if you drink it every day”

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra

She calmly dunks her face in ice water in the morning. The actress says it helps wake her skin up and close the pores

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

She loathes wearing makeup early in the morning and substitutes it with a light moisturizing cream

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

The actress begins her day with a whole glass of water and a thorough cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

“I only use natural products like milk, honey, malai, yogurt, and fruits” - said the actress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

