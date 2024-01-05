Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
JANUARY 05, 2024
Book quotes about adventure
J.R.R. Tolkien, The Hobbit - It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to
Mark Twain, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer - Explore. Dream. Discover
C.S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia - The farther you go, the more you see. The more you see, the less you know
J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live
Jack London, The Call of the Wild - Life is an adventure, and there is no script
Helen Keller, The Open Door - Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all
Khaled Hosseini, The Kite Runner - For you, a thousand times over
Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be
Ray Bradbury, Dandelion Wine - Stuff your eyes with wonder, live as if you'd drop dead in ten seconds. See the world. It's more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories
Roald Dahl, The Minpins - And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places
