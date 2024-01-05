Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

JANUARY 05, 2024

Book quotes about friendship

L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables - True friends are always together in spirit

#1

Image Source: Pexels

C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves - Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, What! You too? I thought I was the only one

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet - And let your best be for your friend. If he must know the ebb of your tide, let him know its flood also

#3 

Image Source: Pexels

Ralph Waldo Emerson - The only way to have a friend is to be one

#4 

Image Source: Pexels

Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics - What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey - Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love

#6

Image Source: Pexels

J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye - What really knocks me out is a book that, when you're all done reading it, you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone whenever you felt like it

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Albert Camus, The Stranger - Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics - Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit

Rumi - Friend, our closeness is this: anywhere you put your foot, feel me in the firmness under you

#10

Image Source: Pexels

