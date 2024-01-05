Book quotes about friendship

L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables - True friends are always together in spirit
#1
Image Source: Pexels
C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves - Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, What! You too? I thought I was the only one
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet - And let your best be for your friend. If he must know the ebb of your tide, let him know its flood also
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Ralph Waldo Emerson - The only way to have a friend is to be one
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics - What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey - Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love
#6
Image Source: Pexels
J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye - What really knocks me out is a book that, when you're all done reading it, you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone whenever you felt like it
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Albert Camus, The Stranger - Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics - Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit
Rumi - Friend, our closeness is this: anywhere you put your foot, feel me in the firmness under you