DECEMBER 09, 2023

Book quotes about life 

Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans - Allen Saunders

#1

Image: Pexels

The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well - Ralph Waldo Emerson

#2

Image: Pexels

So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past- F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

#3

Image: Pexels

In three words, I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on- Robert Frost

#4

Image: Pexels

Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated- Confucius

#5

Image: Pexels

The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive- John Green, Looking for Alaska

#6

Image: Pexels

Life is a book and there are a thousand pages I have not yet read- Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Princess

#7

Image: Pexels

It is not that I'm so smart. But I stay with the questions much longer - Albert Einstein

#8

Image: Pexels

We do not remember days, we remember moments - Cesare Pavese

#9 

Image: Pexels

Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect. We take what we get and are thankful it’s no worse than it is- Margaret Mitchell   

#10

Image: Pexels

