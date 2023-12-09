Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 09, 2023
Book quotes about life
Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans - Allen Saunders
#1
Image: Pexels
The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well - Ralph Waldo Emerson
#2
Image: Pexels
So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past- F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
#3
Image: Pexels
In three words, I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on- Robert Frost
#4
Image: Pexels
Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated- Confucius
#5
Image: Pexels
The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive- John Green, Looking for Alaska
#6
Image: Pexels
Life is a book and there are a thousand pages I have not yet read- Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Princess
#7
Image: Pexels
It is not that I'm so smart. But I stay with the questions much longer - Albert Einstein
#8
Image: Pexels
We do not remember days, we remember moments - Cesare Pavese
#9
Image: Pexels
Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect. We take what we get and are thankful it’s no worse than it is- Margaret Mitchell
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.