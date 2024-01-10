Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 10, 2024

Book quotes about love

You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you

Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

Images: Pexels

He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking

Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

Images: Pexels

I fell in love with the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once

John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

Images: Pexels

So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, every day

Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

Images: Pexels

He looked at her the way all women want to be looked at by a man

Images: Pexels

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same

Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

Images: Pexels

Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it

Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember

Images: Pexels

I am half agony, half hope. Tell me not that I am too late, that such precious feelings are gone forever

Jane Austen, Persuasion

Images: Pexels

Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

Images: Pexels

When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too

I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone

J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Images: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here