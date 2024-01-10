Book quotes about love

Heading 3
You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you
Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking
Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina
I fell in love with the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once
John Green, The Fault in Our Stars
So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, every day
Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook
He looked at her the way all women want to be looked at by a man
F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same
Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights
Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it
Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember
I am half agony, half hope. Tell me not that I am too late, that such precious feelings are gone forever
Jane Austen, Persuasion
Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist
When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too
I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone
J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
