Raina Reyaz 

lifestyle 

January 09, 2024

Book quotes about nature

The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness — John Muir

#1

Image Source: Pexels

The poetry of the earth is never dead — John Keats

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better — Albert Einstein

#3

Image Source: Pexels

In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks — John Muir

#4

Image Source: Pexels

The world is not to be put in order; the world is order, incarnate. It is for us to harmonize with this order — Henry Miller

Image Source: Pexels

#5

The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth — Marlee Matlin

#6

Image Source: Pexels

I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, This is what it is to be happy — Sylvia Plath

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads — Henry David Thoreau

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit — Edward Abbey

Nature is not a place to visit. It is home — Gary Snyder

#10

Image Source: Pexels

