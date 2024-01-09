Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 09, 2024
Book quotes about nature
The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness — John Muir
#1
Image Source: Pexels
The poetry of the earth is never dead — John Keats
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better — Albert Einstein
#3
Image Source: Pexels
In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks — John Muir
#4
Image Source: Pexels
The world is not to be put in order; the world is order, incarnate. It is for us to harmonize with this order — Henry Miller
Image Source: Pexels
#5
The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth — Marlee Matlin
#6
Image Source: Pexels
I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, This is what it is to be happy — Sylvia Plath
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads — Henry David Thoreau
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit — Edward Abbey
Nature is not a place to visit. It is home — Gary Snyder
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.