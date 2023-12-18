Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 18, 2023
Book quotes about reading
The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss
#1
Image: Pexels
Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well - Mark Haddon
#2
Image: Pexels
A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one - George R.R. Martin
#3
Image: Pexels
The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries - René Descartes
#4
Image: Pexels
Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home - Anna Quindlen
#5
Image: Pexels
A book is a dream that you hold in your hands - Neil Gaiman
#6
Image: Pexels
Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body - Joseph Addison
#7
Image: Pexels
Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers - Charles William Eliot
#8
Image: Pexels
A great book should leave you with many experiences and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading - William Styron
#9
Image: Pexels
Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are - Mason Cooley
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.