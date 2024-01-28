Heading 3

JANUARY 28, 2024

Book quotes about self-discovery

   — Rainer Maria Rilke, Letters to a Young Poet

The only journey is the one within

   — Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics

Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom

 — Socrates

To find yourself, think for yourself

   — Rumi

Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it

   — C.G. Jung

The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are

  — Dag Hammarskjöld, Markings

The longest journey is the journey inward

— Carl Rogers

The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change

   — Carl Jung

Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes

  — Peter F. Drucker

The best way to predict your future is to create it

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment

