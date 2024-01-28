Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
Book quotes about self-discovery
— Rainer Maria Rilke, Letters to a Young Poet
The only journey is the one within
images: Pexels
— Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics
Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom
images: Pexels
— Socrates
To find yourself, think for yourself
images: Pexels
— Rumi
Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it
images: Pexels
— C.G. Jung
The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are
images: Pexels
— Dag Hammarskjöld, Markings
The longest journey is the journey inward
images: Pexels
— Carl Rogers
The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change
images: Pexels
— Carl Jung
Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes
images: Pexels
— Peter F. Drucker
The best way to predict your future is to create it
images: Pexels
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment
images: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.