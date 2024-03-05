Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
Book quotes based on your zodiac
I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul - Invictus
Aries
I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship - Little Women
Gemini
Home is where the heart is - Naturalis Historia
Cancer
It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves - Julius Caesar
Leo
You forget what you want to remember, and you remember what you want to forget - The road by Cormac
Virgo
Balance is not something you find, it's something you create - Unjuggled
Libra
If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking - Norwegian wood
Sagittarius
Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life - Steve Jobs
Capricorn
Aquarius
To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment - Self-reliance
People are capable, at any time in their lives, of doing what they dream of - The Valkyries
Pisces
