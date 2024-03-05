Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 05, 2024

Book quotes based on your zodiac

I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul - Invictus 

Aries

Image Source: shutterstock

I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship - Little Women 

Gemini

Image Source: shutterstock

Home is where the heart is - Naturalis Historia

Cancer

Image Source: shutterstock

It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves - Julius Caesar

Leo

Image Source: shutterstock

You forget what you want to remember, and you remember what you want to forget - The road by Cormac 

Image Source: shutterstock

Virgo

Balance is not something you find, it's something you create - Unjuggled 

Libra

Image Source: shutterstock

If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking - Norwegian wood 

Sagittarius

Image Source: shutterstock

Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life - Steve Jobs 

Capricorn

Image Source: shutterstock

Aquarius

Image Source: shutterstock

To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment - Self-reliance 

People are capable, at any time in their lives, of doing what they dream of - The Valkyries

Pisces

Image Source: shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here