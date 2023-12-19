Heading 3
Book quotes for Instagram caption
So many books, so little time - Frank Zappa
#1
Image: Pexels
The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library - Albert Einstein
#2
Image: Pexels
A room without books is like a body without a soul - Marcus Tullius Cicero
#3
Image: Pexels
I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library - Jorge Luis Borges
#4
Image: Pexels
A well-read woman is a dangerous creature - Lisa Kleypas
#5
Image: Pexels
Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are - Mason Cooley
#6
Image: Pexels
The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss
#7
Image: Pexels
There is no friend as loyal as a book - Ernest Hemingway
#8
Image: Pexels
You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me - C.S. Lewis
#9
Image: Pexels
A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one - George R.R. Martin, A Dance with Dragons
#10
Image: Pexels
