Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 19, 2023

Book quotes for Instagram caption 

So many books, so little time - Frank Zappa

The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library - Albert Einstein

A room without books is like a body without a soul - Marcus Tullius Cicero

I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library - Jorge Luis Borges

A well-read woman is a dangerous creature - Lisa Kleypas

Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are - Mason Cooley

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss

There is no friend as loyal as a book - Ernest Hemingway

You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me - C.S. Lewis

A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one - George R.R. Martin, A Dance with Dragons

