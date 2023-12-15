Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 15, 2023

Books for depressed days

Learn ways to feel stronger and more hopeful, finding practical tools to face tough times

Against Depression

Image: Freepik

Through real stories and facts, discover you're not alone in the struggle against depression, finding comfort and understanding

The Noonday Demon

Image: Freepik

Feel inspired and connected as the author shares personal experiences, offering reasons to find hope and stay resilient in challenging times

 Reasons to Stay Alive

Image: Freepik

Break free from the pressure to always be happy, and learn simple ways to find contentment in the present moment

The Happiness Trap

Image: Freepik

Connect with characters navigating mental health challenges, finding comfort and courage in shared experiences

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Image: Freepik

Boost your mood with practical tools to challenge negative thoughts, empowering yourself to take control of your well-being

Feeling Good

Image: Freepik

Join the author on a healing journey through nature, discovering the therapeutic power of the outdoors to uplift your spirits

Mountain Song

Image: Freepik

Get straightforward advice for starting a business, boosting confidence and providing a clear path for aspiring entrepreneurs

Simple Business

Image: Freepik

Feel motivated to follow your dreams as you join the protagonist's journey, finding inspiration and purpose in your own life

The Alchemist

Image: Freepik

Accept imperfections and live authentically, discovering self-compassion and a sense of belonging for a happier, fulfilled life

The Gifts of Imperfection

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here