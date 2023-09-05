Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Books on understanding human behavior
Social Engineering by Christopher Hadnagg is a book that helps you get to know about how people try to manipulate others
The Lucifer by Philip G Zimbardo is a book that investigates what type of mind tricks force good people to start doing bad things
Games people play by Eric Beeve is a book that uncovers the social games we all play in our day to day lives
Emotions Revealed by Paul Ekmun is a book where Paul Ekmun wants to help us understand the science behind our emotions
NLP The Essential Guide by Tom Hoobyar is a book that explains the human thought process
Drive by Daniel H Pink is mainly about creating an environment where meaningful work is done
The Elephant in the Brain by Kevin Simler reveals our desires behind our day-today actions
Evil: Inside the Human Violence and Cruelty by Roy Baumeister is a book will help you understand what's the view point of a sinful person
A Treatise of Human Nature by David Hume is a book that will probably disrupt your well established beliefs about the world
The Law of Human Nature by Robert Greene. This book is an insight of how to analyse human behaviour
