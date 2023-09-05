Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 05, 2023

Books on understanding human behavior

Social Engineering by Christopher Hadnagg is a book that helps you get to know about how people try to manipulate others

#1

Image: Goodreads

The Lucifer by Philip G Zimbardo is a book that investigates what type of mind tricks force good people to start doing bad things

#2

Image: Goodreads

Games people play by Eric Beeve is a book that uncovers the social games we all play in our day to day lives

#3

Image: Goodreads

Emotions Revealed by Paul Ekmun is a book where Paul Ekmun wants to help us understand the science behind our emotions

#4

Image: Goodreads

#5

Image: Goodreads

NLP The Essential Guide by Tom Hoobyar is a book that explains the human thought process

Drive by Daniel H Pink is mainly about creating an environment where meaningful work is done

#6

Image: Goodreads

The Elephant in the Brain by Kevin Simler reveals our desires behind our day-today actions

#7

Image: Goodreads

Evil: Inside the Human Violence and Cruelty by Roy Baumeister is a book will help you understand what's the view point of a sinful person

#8

Image: Goodreads

A Treatise of Human Nature by David Hume is a book that will probably disrupt your well established beliefs about the world

#9

Image: Goodreads

The Law of Human Nature by Robert Greene. This book is an insight of how to analyse human behaviour

#10

Image: Goodreads

