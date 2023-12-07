Books to read before you die

A bunch of odd college friends, led by a captivating classics professor, go on a risky journey for something beyond the ordinary, shaking up the usual rules of right and wrong in "The Secret History" by the author who won a Pulitzer Prize for "The Goldfinch"
The Secret History
Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza fell in love when they were young, but Fermina married someone else. Despite having many affairs, Florentino always held onto his love for her. After her husband dies, 50 years later, he declares his love for Fermina once again
Love in the Time of Cholera
In Morrison's first novel, 11-year-old Black girl Pecola Breedlove prays for blue eyes in a society that favors blond, blue-eyed children. Her desire for beauty leads to a heartbreaking tale of longing and the tragic consequences of her wish coming true
The Bluest Eye
An award-winning novel explores the interconnected stories of twelve characters from Native communities as they journey to the Big Oakland Powwow, placing Native American voices at the forefront in a contemporary classic
There There
"The Color Purple" tells a strong story about African American women in old Georgia, speaking out against abuse and showing the strength and love that help them overcome challenges
The Color Purple
"Tenth of December" is a funny and thoughtful collection of stories by George Saunders. The characters are unforgettable, and the stories show the good side of people, making you feel warm inside
Tenth of December
The special book by a Nobel Prize winner is about a really good butler and his world in England after World War II. The New York Times called it a detailed and amazing story
The Remains of the Day
“Things Fall Apart” tells the story of Okonkwo, a strong Igbo warrior in Africa, who fights against the changes brought by the British in the late 1800s, showing how colonialism affected his community and traditions
Things Fall Apart
“A Tale for the Time Being” is a clever and engaging story by Ozeki, blending humor, history, and the connection between writer and reader in a quest for home and understanding our shared humanity
A Tale for the Time Being
In “Dear Life”, Alice Munro tells stories about how everyday people's lives can change in surprising ways due to chance events, showing the remarkable and sometimes perilous nature of ordinary life