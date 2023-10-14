Heading 3
OCTOBER 15, 2023
Books to read written by noble prize winners
Dive into the magical realism of Márquez’s masterpiece, a tale of the Buendía family’s trials and tribulations
Gabriel García Márquez- One Hundred Years of Solitude
Image Source: Pexels
Morrison’s haunting novel tells the story of Sethe, an escaped slave haunted by her past
Toni Morrison- Beloved
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the epic battle between Santiago and a giant marlin, a testament to the human spirit
Ernest Hemingway- The Old Man and the Sea
Image Source: Pexels
Munro’s collection of short stories delves into the complexities of human existence
Alice Munro- Dear Life
Image Source: Pexels
A thought-provoking exploration of love, identity, and the consequences of scientific advancement
Kazuo Ishiguro- Never Let Me Go
Image Source: Pexels
Camus’ existential masterpiece follows Meursault, a man who embodies the absurdity of life
Albert Camus- The Stranger
Image Source: Pexels
Lessing’s groundbreaking novel delves into the inner lives of women through the protagonist Anna Wulf
Doris Lessing- The Golden Notebook
Image Source: Pexels
A powerful exploration of post-apartheid South Africa through the life of David Lurie
J.M. Coetzee- Disgrace
Image Source: Pexels
Alexievich’s oral history captures the haunting voices of those affected by the Chernobyl disaster
Svetlana Alexievich- Voices from Chernobyl
Image Source: Pexels
Saramago’s allegorical tale explores the fragility of society when faced with sudden blindness
José Saramago- Blindness
Image Source: Pexels
