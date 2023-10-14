Heading 3

Books to read written by noble prize winners 

Dive into the magical realism of Márquez’s masterpiece, a tale of the Buendía family’s trials and tribulations

Gabriel García Márquez- One Hundred Years of Solitude 

Morrison’s haunting novel tells the story of Sethe, an escaped slave haunted by her past

Toni Morrison- Beloved

Experience the epic battle between Santiago and a giant marlin, a testament to the human spirit

Ernest Hemingway- The Old Man and the Sea

Munro’s collection of short stories delves into the complexities of human existence

Alice Munro- Dear Life

A thought-provoking exploration of love, identity, and the consequences of scientific advancement

Kazuo Ishiguro- Never Let Me Go

Camus’ existential masterpiece follows Meursault, a man who embodies the absurdity of life

Albert Camus- The Stranger

Lessing’s groundbreaking novel delves into the inner lives of women through the protagonist Anna Wulf

Doris Lessing- The Golden Notebook

A powerful exploration of post-apartheid South Africa through the life of David Lurie

J.M. Coetzee- Disgrace

Alexievich’s oral history captures the haunting voices of those affected by the Chernobyl disaster

Svetlana Alexievich- Voices from Chernobyl

Saramago’s allegorical tale explores the fragility of society when faced with sudden blindness

José Saramago- Blindness

