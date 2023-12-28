Books where he falls first

The Deal sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever, making it a captivating journey from banter to love
The Deal, Elle Kennedy
The second book in the Made Series, a dark mafia romance companion novel series, would recommend starting from The Sweetest Oblivion. This book follows the story of Gianna and Christian from the first book and how they got where they are
The Maddest Obsession, Danielle Lori
The second book in the Dreamland Billionaires series - it follows the story of Declan and Iris. A marriage of convenience book where Declan needs to get married and have a child in order to get his part in his Grandfather’s will
Terms and Conditions, Lauren Asher
TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink
Icebreaker, Hannah Grace
A charming rom-com that follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of Olive Smith as she engages in a fake relationship with a charming and nerdy professor, exploring the unpredictable equations of love and science
The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood
A contemporary rom-com, about Piper Bellinger, a Hollywood socialite who is sent to a small fishing town to learn responsibility. It is a heartwarming read with laugh out loud Humor and amazing chemistry between the characters
It happened one summer, Tessa Bailey
A workplace romantic comedy that crackles with witty banter and sizzling chemistry, delivering a captivating journey from rivals to reluctant allies in the game of love
The Hating Game, Sally Thorne
A slow-burn romance on the ice, blending humor and intensity as two competitive figure skaters navigate love, rivalry, and personal growth in a captivating journey toward each other's hearts
From Lukov with Love, Mariana Zapata
It is the third book in the Windy City Series which follows the book Mile High. It follows the story of Kai, a single dad and starting pitcher for Chicago’s MLB team and Miller who is an award winning pastry chef
Caught Up, Liz Tomforde
A captivating romantic comedy filled with humor, witty banter, and unexpected twists, as two strangers embark on a fake relationship that leads to genuine sparks and self-discovery