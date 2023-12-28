Heading 3

December 28, 2023

Books where he falls first

The Deal sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever, making it a captivating journey from banter to love

The Deal, Elle Kennedy

 Images Sources: Instagram- ellekennedy33

The second book in the Made Series, a dark mafia romance companion novel series, would recommend starting from The Sweetest Oblivion. This book follows the story of Gianna and Christian from the first book and how they got where they are 

The Maddest Obsession, Danielle Lori

 Images Sources: Danielle Lori Instagram 

The second book in the Dreamland Billionaires series - it follows the story of Declan and Iris. A marriage of convenience book where Declan needs to get married and have a child in order to get his part in his Grandfather’s will

Terms and Conditions, Lauren Asher

 Images Sources: Instagram- laurenasherauthor

TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink 

 Images Sources: Instagram- hannahgraceauthor

Icebreaker, Hannah Grace

A charming rom-com that follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of Olive Smith as she engages in a fake relationship with a charming and nerdy professor, exploring the unpredictable equations of love and science

The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood

 Images Sources: Instagram- alihazelwood

A contemporary rom-com, about Piper Bellinger, a Hollywood socialite who is sent to a small fishing town to learn responsibility. It is a heartwarming read with laugh out loud Humor and amazing chemistry between the characters 

It happened one summer, Tessa Bailey

 Images Sources: Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor

A workplace romantic comedy that crackles with witty banter and sizzling chemistry, delivering a captivating journey from rivals to reluctant allies in the game of love

The Hating Game, Sally Thorne 

 Images Sources: Instagram- sallythorneauthor

A slow-burn romance on the ice, blending humor and intensity as two competitive figure skaters navigate love, rivalry, and personal growth in a captivating journey toward each other's hearts

From Lukov with Love, Mariana Zapata

 Images Sources: Instagram- marianazapata

It is the third book in the Windy City Series which follows the book Mile High. It follows the story of Kai, a single dad and starting pitcher for Chicago’s MLB team and Miller who is an award winning pastry chef

Caught Up, Liz Tomforde

 Images Sources: Instagram- liztomforde.author

A captivating romantic comedy filled with humor, witty banter, and unexpected twists, as two strangers embark on a fake relationship that leads to genuine sparks and self-discovery

The Spanish Love Deception, Elena Armas

 Images Sources: Instagram- thebibliotheque

