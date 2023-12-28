Books where she falls first 

The first book of the series Dreamland Billionaires follows the story of three brothers. It’s a workplace grumpy-sunshine romance set in the backdrop of an adventure theme park
The Fine Print
This is the third book in the Dark Verse series that has interconnected plots, so it is recommended to be read in order, starting from The Predator. This book follows the story of Dante and Amara with a blend of romance and mystery
The Emperor, Runyx
Emily Henry’s finest work to date is a small-town romance where a cutthroat literary agent finds herself stuck with a grumpy editor she dislikes
Book Lovers, Emily Henry
A beautifully written and emotionally resonant coming-of-age story that captures the transformative power of summers at the beach for protagonist Belly and her complicated relationships with two brothers
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
A sizzling contemporary romance that follows the transformation of Georgie Castle from the family’s clown to a confident woman, embarking on a fake relationship with her childhood crush Travis Ford
Fix Her Up, Tessa Bailey
A charming romantic comedy that unfolds the story of an unlikely friendship blooming into love between a struggling actress and her childhood crush, Hollywood heartthrob Jason Thorn
To Love Jason Thorn, Ella Maise
A heartwarming and steamy romance that explores love, relationships, and the complexities of intimacy, featuring a unique and endearing protagonist navigating her way through the world of dating with humor and sincerity
The Kiss Quotient, Helen Hoang
An intense and passionate romance novel that delves into the complex dynamics between a fearsome mafia boss and the woman who becomes his unexpected obsession, navigating a world of danger, desire, and dark secrets
The Darkest Temptation, Danielle Lori
A contemporary rom-com novel with friends to lovers, forced proximity, and fake dating. The book takes place after the epilogue of The Spanish Love Deception, following Rosie and Lucas, Lina’s best friend and older cousin
The American Roommate Experiment, Elena Armas
The first book in the Twisted Series, a brother’s best friend, grumpy sunshine contemporary romance. It is an interconnected series of four books following the lives of four friends Ava, Jules, Bridget and Stella