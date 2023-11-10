Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

Boundaries in relationships

Everyone has private thoughts or fantasies that they might not want to disclose

Private thoughts and fantasies

Image Source: Pexels 

While it's important to discuss past relationships to some extent, explicit intimate details might not be necessary 

Past relationships' intimate details

Image Source: Pexels 

If finances are kept separate, discussing every minute financial transaction might not be necessary

Financial details

Image Source: Pexels 

Not every family issue needs to be shared some can be kept private

Some family issues

Image Source: Pexels 

Small embarrassing moments that don't significantly impact the relationship might not need to be shared if one doesn't feel comfortable with it

Embarrassing moments 

Image Source: Pexels 

 It's okay to keep some of the habits to oneself without having to disclose every detail

Personal habits and routines

Image Source: Pexels 

It's healthy to have personal hobbies or interests that are entirely your own

Individual hobbies and interests

Image Source: Pexels 

Not every minor health issue needs to be shared, especially if it doesn't impact the relationship or cause concern

Health issues with minimal impact

Image Source: Pexels 

Some minor workplace issues or gossip might be best kept at work 

Workplace gossip or minor issues

Image Source: Pexels 

 Not every detail of one's social media or private messages needs to be shared unless there are reasons for concern

 Privacy on social media and devices

Image Source: Pexels 

