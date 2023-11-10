Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 10, 2023
Boundaries in relationships
Everyone has private thoughts or fantasies that they might not want to disclose
Private thoughts and fantasies
Image Source: Pexels
While it's important to discuss past relationships to some extent, explicit intimate details might not be necessary
Past relationships' intimate details
Image Source: Pexels
If finances are kept separate, discussing every minute financial transaction might not be necessary
Financial details
Image Source: Pexels
Not every family issue needs to be shared some can be kept private
Some family issues
Image Source: Pexels
Small embarrassing moments that don't significantly impact the relationship might not need to be shared if one doesn't feel comfortable with it
Embarrassing moments
Image Source: Pexels
It's okay to keep some of the habits to oneself without having to disclose every detail
Personal habits and routines
Image Source: Pexels
It's healthy to have personal hobbies or interests that are entirely your own
Individual hobbies and interests
Image Source: Pexels
Not every minor health issue needs to be shared, especially if it doesn't impact the relationship or cause concern
Health issues with minimal impact
Image Source: Pexels
Some minor workplace issues or gossip might be best kept at work
Workplace gossip or minor issues
Image Source: Pexels
Not every detail of one's social media or private messages needs to be shared unless there are reasons for concern
Privacy on social media and devices
Image Source: Pexels
