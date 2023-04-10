APRIL 10, 2023
Brain Foods You Need To Add To Your Diet
This type of fish includes salmon, trout, albacore tuna, herring, and sardines, all of which are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s play a role in sharpening memory and improving mood, as well as protecting your brain against cognitive decline
Fatty fish
Coffee can help boost alertness and mood. It may also offer some protection against Alzheimer’s, thanks to its content of caffeine and antioxidants
Coffee
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that may delay brain-aging and improve memory
Blueberries
Turmeric and its active compound curcumin have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, which help the brain. In research, it has reduced symptoms of depression and Alzheimer’s disease
Turmeric
Broccoli
Broccoli contains a number of compounds that have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, including vitamin K
Pumpkin seeds are rich in many micronutrients that are important for brain function, including copper, iron, magnesium, and zinc
Pumpkin seeds
The flavonoids in chocolate may help protect the brain. Studies have suggested that eating chocolate, especially dark chocolate, could boost both memory and mood
Dark chocolate
Nuts contain a host of brain-boosting nutrients, including vitamin E, healthy fats, and plant compounds
Nuts
Oranges and other foods that are high in vitamin C can help defend your brain against damage from free radicals
Oranges
Eggs are a rich source of several vitamins and choline, which are important for regulating mood and promoting proper brain function and development
Eggs
