APRIL 22, 2023

Fat Cutter Detox Drink To Lose Weight
This 4-ingredient detox drink is effective in cutting belly fat. Check out the process from next slides
Fat cutter detox drink
1 tsp chia seeds, 1 cup of water, 1 glass water, 1 bay lead, and ½ tsp lemon juice
Ingredient
You need to soak chia seeds in 1 cup of water for 10-20 minutes
Step 1
Boil 1 glass of water with 1 bay leaf. Let it cool down and strain
Step 2
Now, add the soaked chia seeds to the bay leaf water
Step 3
Add freshly squeezed lemon juice. After that, you need to stir it very well
Step 4
Thus, your fat-cutter detox drink is ready. Drink it on an empty stomach for effective results
Step 5
Chia seeds are rich in fibre, iron, Omega 3 content, and good fats which keep weight under control
Benefits of chia seeds
It is rich in vitamins as well as fibre. It helps improve digestion
Benefits of bay leaf
Fat-cutter detox drink is super easy to make. Try this out at home and see the magical result
Try this out
