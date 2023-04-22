Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Fitness

APRIL 22, 2023

Fat Cutter Detox Drink To Lose Weight

Image : Pexels 

This 4-ingredient detox drink is effective in cutting belly fat. Check out the process from next slides 

Fat cutter detox drink

Image : Pexels 

1 tsp chia seeds, 1 cup of water, 1 glass water, 1 bay lead, and ½ tsp lemon juice 

Ingredient 

Image : Pexels 

You need to soak chia seeds in 1 cup of water for 10-20 minutes 

Step 1

Image : Pexels 

Boil 1 glass of water with 1 bay leaf. Let it cool down and strain 

Step 2

Image : Pexels 

Now, add the soaked chia seeds to the bay leaf water 

Step 3

Image : Pexels 

Add freshly squeezed lemon juice. After that, you need to stir it very well 

Step 4

Image : Pexels 

Thus, your fat-cutter detox drink is ready. Drink it on an empty stomach for effective results 

Step 5

Image : Pexels 

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, iron, Omega 3 content, and good fats which keep weight under control 

Benefits of chia seeds 

Image : Pexels 

It is rich in vitamins as well as fibre. It helps improve digestion 

Benefits of bay leaf 

Image : Pexels 

Fat-cutter detox drink is super easy to make. Try this out at home and see the magical result 

Try this out 

