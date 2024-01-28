Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
Breakup paragraphs to bid goodbye
When a relationship becomes a liability, it should be discontinued. Our relationship has also become the same and it should also be discontinued
#1
Image: pexels
Earlier, your love felt real to me. But it was just an illusion. Sorry for wasting your time. Sorry for making your life miserable. I am leaving
#2
Image: pexels
Goodbyes are hard. But we can still keep in touch. I just cannot be with you any longer. Thank you for everything. Good luck
#3
Image: pexels
I just do not feel you anymore. It has been great. But it has to end. Even the best ones. I wish we could turn back the time. Thank you, take care
#4
Image: pexels
Of course, I will miss you. I can't live without you. But I also know that we should now move on. Maybe someday we will meet again. But as for now, it is a goodbye
#5
Image: pexels
There is no trust left in our relationship. I can never look at you the same. It is okay that we are just not good for each other. Life happens. All the best. Bye
#6
Image: freepik
Are you the man I once loved? How have you now shown me your side? I blindly loved you and trusted you, now all in vain. Goodbye! Never try to contact me
#7
Image: freepik
It is hard to say goodbye to the person I love but I think this is what maturity is. We are not compatible. So, it is better to move on
#8
Image: freepik
Goodbye to the person who I loved the most. I am shattered and I feel empty inside
#9
Image: freepik
I loved you with everything. Thank you for showing what love should not look like. Goodbye
#10
Image: freepik
