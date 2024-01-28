Heading 3

JANUARY 28, 2024

Breakup paragraphs to bid goodbye

When a relationship becomes a liability, it should be discontinued. Our relationship has also become the same and it should also be discontinued

#1

Image: pexels

 Earlier, your love felt real to me. But it was just an illusion. Sorry for wasting your time. Sorry for making your life miserable. I am leaving

#2

Image: pexels

Goodbyes are hard. But we can still keep in touch. I just cannot be with you any longer. Thank you for everything. Good luck

#3

Image: pexels

 I just do not feel you anymore. It has been great. But it has to end. Even the best ones. I wish we could turn back the time. Thank you, take care

#4

Image: pexels

Of course, I will miss you. I can't live without you. But I also know that we should now move on. Maybe someday we will meet again. But as for now, it is a goodbye

#5

Image: pexels

There is no trust left in our relationship. I can never look at you the same. It is okay that we are just not good for each other. Life happens. All the best. Bye

#6

Image: freepik

Are you the man I once loved? How have you now shown me your side? I blindly loved you and trusted you, now all in vain. Goodbye! Never try to contact me

#7

Image: freepik

 It is hard to say goodbye to the person I love but I think this is what maturity is. We are not compatible. So, it is better to move on

#8

Image: freepik

Goodbye to the person who I loved the most. I am shattered and I feel empty inside

#9

Image: freepik

I loved you with everything. Thank you for showing what love should not look like. Goodbye

#10

Image: freepik

