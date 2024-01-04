Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

Bridal entry song based on your Zodiac

Ignite the Aries spirit with the powerful Din Shagna Da. This song captures the fiery passion of Aries brides as they embark on their new journey

Aries: Din Shagna Da

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram 

Taurus brides, known for their love of beauty and grace, find their perfect entry in the soulful Afreen Afreen. This song's elegance resonates with Taurus' refined taste

Taurus: Afreen Afreen

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

Dual by nature, Geminis find their match in the versatile Kabira Encore. This song mirrors their dynamic personality, seamlessly blending the soulful and the upbeat

Gemini: Kabira Encore

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram 

As sentimental beings, Cancer brides connect deeply with Dilbaro, a song that encapsulates the emotional essence of bidding farewell to family and embracing a new beginning

Cancer: Dilbaro

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Leos, known for their regal flair, shine bright with the royal Madhaniya. This song complements Leo brides, making a grand statement with every step

Image: Adaa Khan Instagram 

Leo: Madhaniya

Virgo brides embrace the upbeat vibes of Kala Chashma, showcasing their lively spirit. The song's rhythm reflects the meticulous planning and perfection Virgos bring to their big day

Virgo: Kala Chashma

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Energetic and free-spirited Sagittarius brides ride into their new chapter with the zeal of Ranjha. This song perfectly resonates with their love for exploration and lively charisma during the bridal entry

Sagittarius: Ranjha

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Capricorn brides step into their new chapter with the traditional and lively Kudmayi. The song's cultural richness aligns with Capricorn's respect for tradition

Capricorn: Kudmayi

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Aquarius: Sau Aasman

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

Aquarius brides soar high in love with Sau Aasman. This song embodies their free-thinking and independent nature, creating an entrance as unique as they are

Pisces brides enter dreamily with Dil Diya Gallan, a song that reflects their romantic and soulful nature. Each step resonates with the poetic spirit of Pisces

Pisces: Dil Diya Gallan 

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here