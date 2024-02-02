Heading 3

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

Bridal lehenga color based on zodiac

Aries is a fiery sign; red symbolizes passion, energy, and confidence. It reflects the bold and dynamic nature of Aries brides

Aries: Red

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

Taurus is an earth sign; green represents growth, stability, and harmony. It complements the grounded and sensual nature of Taurus brides

Taurus: Green

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Gemini is associated with intellect and communication. Yellow symbolizes optimism, curiosity, and creativity, aligning with the lively and adaptable nature of Gemini brides

Gemini: Yellow

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram 

Cancer is a water sign; silver represents intuition, emotional balance, and protection. It complements the nurturing and sentimental characteristics of Cancer brides

Cancer: Silver

Image: Gaurav Gupta Instagram 

Leo is ruled by the sun, and gold symbolizes luxury, warmth, and confidence. It aligns with the regal and charismatic nature of Leo brides

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Leo: Gold

Virgo is associated with purity and practicality. Ivory, a soft and neutral color, reflects simplicity, elegance, and attention to detail, characteristics often attributed to Virgos

Virgo: Ivory

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

Libra is ruled by Venus, and pink symbolizes love, beauty, and harmony. It complements the romantic and balanced nature of Libra brides

Libra: Pink

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Sagittarius is known for its adventurous and optimistic spirit. Purple symbolizes creativity, spirituality, and individuality, reflecting the free-spirited nature of Sagittarius brides

Sagittarius: Purple

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Capricorn: Navy Blue

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Capricorn is an earth sign known for its practicality and ambition. Navy blue signifies stability, sophistication, and success, aligning with the responsible and disciplined nature of Capricorn brides

Lavender is a soft and soothing color that aligns with Pisces's dreamy, compassionate, and gentle nature. It brings a sense of calmness and reflects the artistic and imaginative qualities associated with this water sign

Pisces: Lavender

Video: Anushka Ranjan Instagram 

