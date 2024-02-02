Bridal lehenga color based on zodiac

Aries is a fiery sign; red symbolizes passion, energy, and confidence. It reflects the bold and dynamic nature of Aries brides
Aries: Red
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Taurus is an earth sign; green represents growth, stability, and harmony. It complements the grounded and sensual nature of Taurus brides
Taurus: Green
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Gemini is associated with intellect and communication. Yellow symbolizes optimism, curiosity, and creativity, aligning with the lively and adaptable nature of Gemini brides
Gemini: Yellow
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Cancer is a water sign; silver represents intuition, emotional balance, and protection. It complements the nurturing and sentimental characteristics of Cancer brides
Cancer: Silver
Image: Gaurav Gupta Instagram
Leo is ruled by the sun, and gold symbolizes luxury, warmth, and confidence. It aligns with the regal and charismatic nature of Leo brides
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Leo: Gold
Virgo is associated with purity and practicality. Ivory, a soft and neutral color, reflects simplicity, elegance, and attention to detail, characteristics often attributed to Virgos
Virgo: Ivory
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
Libra is ruled by Venus, and pink symbolizes love, beauty, and harmony. It complements the romantic and balanced nature of Libra brides
Libra: Pink
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Sagittarius is known for its adventurous and optimistic spirit. Purple symbolizes creativity, spirituality, and individuality, reflecting the free-spirited nature of Sagittarius brides
Sagittarius: Purple
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Capricorn: Navy Blue
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Capricorn is an earth sign known for its practicality and ambition. Navy blue signifies stability, sophistication, and success, aligning with the responsible and disciplined nature of Capricorn brides
Lavender is a soft and soothing color that aligns with Pisces's dreamy, compassionate, and gentle nature. It brings a sense of calmness and reflects the artistic and imaginative qualities associated with this water sign