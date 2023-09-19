Heading 3

Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

Bridal lehenga hacks for Winter Wedding

Winter is about to begin, and so is the wedding season

Winter Wedding 

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram 

Here are seven bridal lehenga hacks to survive a freezing winter wedding

Follow them 

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

#1

Image: Pexels 

Wear fleece-lined tights under your lehenga

Choose winter-friendly fabrics like velvet or silk

#2

Image: Pexels 

#3

Image: Pexels 

Add fur or faux fur accents to your lehenga, for extra warmth and a touch of luxury

Wear your dupatta like a cape if you’re attending a winter wedding

#4

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Get a full sleeves blouse to keep your arms warm during the wedding

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

#5

Pick a lehenga with a jacket if you have plans to attend a winter wedding

#6

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Include a Shawl in your bridal look if attending a winter wedding is on your cards

#7

Image: Pexels 

By incorporating these bridal lehenga hacks, you can enjoy your winter wedding while staying cozy and chic

Hacks

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

