Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 19, 2023
Bridal lehenga hacks for Winter Wedding
Winter is about to begin, and so is the wedding season
Winter Wedding
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Here are seven bridal lehenga hacks to survive a freezing winter wedding
Follow them
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
#1
Image: Pexels
Wear fleece-lined tights under your lehenga
Choose winter-friendly fabrics like velvet or silk
#2
Image: Pexels
#3
Image: Pexels
Add fur or faux fur accents to your lehenga, for extra warmth and a touch of luxury
Wear your dupatta like a cape if you’re attending a winter wedding
#4
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Get a full sleeves blouse to keep your arms warm during the wedding
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
#5
Pick a lehenga with a jacket if you have plans to attend a winter wedding
#6
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Include a Shawl in your bridal look if attending a winter wedding is on your cards
#7
Image: Pexels
By incorporating these bridal lehenga hacks, you can enjoy your winter wedding while staying cozy and chic
Hacks
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
