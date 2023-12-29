Heading 3

December 29, 2023

Bridal make-up based on your zodiac sign

Embrace a statement red lip to match your confident Aries spirit

Aries: Bold & Fiery

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Opt for warm, neutral tones for a sensuous Taurus look

Taurus: Earthy Elegance

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

A playful mix of shimmer and matte reflects Gemini's versatile nature

Gemini: Dual Delight

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

Gentle hues and a dewy finish embody the caring Cancer soul

Cancer: Soft Romance

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Gold accents capture Leo's regal and radiant vibe

Image: Nupur Agarwal's Instagram 

Leo: Sun-Kissed Glam

A balanced look with soft pinks for charming Libra brides

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Libra: Harmonious Flair 

Intense eyes and a bold lip for the passionate Scorpio

Scorpio: Mysterious Allure

Image: Shutterstock 

A chic, understated look that resonates with Capricorn's traditionalist heart

Capricorn: Timeless Sophistication

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

Aquarius: Innovative Splash

Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram 

Quirky touches and unexpected highlights for the unique Aquarius

Watercolour eyeshadows and a glossy lip for the whimsical Pisces bride

Pisces: Dreamy Gaze

Image: Adaa Khan Instagram 

