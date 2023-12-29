Heading 3
December 29, 2023
Bridal make-up based on your zodiac sign
Embrace a statement red lip to match your confident Aries spirit
Aries: Bold & Fiery
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Opt for warm, neutral tones for a sensuous Taurus look
Taurus: Earthy Elegance
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
A playful mix of shimmer and matte reflects Gemini's versatile nature
Gemini: Dual Delight
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Gentle hues and a dewy finish embody the caring Cancer soul
Cancer: Soft Romance
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Gold accents capture Leo's regal and radiant vibe
Image: Nupur Agarwal's Instagram
Leo: Sun-Kissed Glam
A balanced look with soft pinks for charming Libra brides
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Libra: Harmonious Flair
Intense eyes and a bold lip for the passionate Scorpio
Scorpio: Mysterious Allure
Image: Shutterstock
A chic, understated look that resonates with Capricorn's traditionalist heart
Capricorn: Timeless Sophistication
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
Aquarius: Innovative Splash
Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram
Quirky touches and unexpected highlights for the unique Aquarius
Watercolour eyeshadows and a glossy lip for the whimsical Pisces bride
Pisces: Dreamy Gaze
Image: Adaa Khan Instagram
