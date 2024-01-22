Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 22, 2024
Bridal self-care tips based on zodiac
Aries brides, channel your fiery energy with high-intensity workouts. It's the perfect stress-buster and keeps you feeling invigorated
Aries: Energy Workouts
Video: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Taurus, indulge in lavish spa treatments. Think massages, facials, and aromatherapy to soothe your senses and stay grounded
Taurus: Luxurious Spa Days
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
For the Gemini bride, reconnect with friends. A light-hearted chat or a fun outing can be the perfect mental reset
Gemini: Social Unwinding
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
Cancer, embrace cozy self-care at home. A warm bath, your favorite book, or cooking a cherished family recipe can be deeply comforting
Cancer: Home Comforts
Image: Jiya Shankar Instagram
Leo brides, treat yourself to glamorous hair or makeup trials. It's a great confidence booster and lets you experiment with your wedding day look
Image: Elnaaz Norouzi Instagram
Leo: Glam Sessions
For Libra brides, engage in creative hobbies like painting or music. It's a beautiful way to express yourself and find balance
Libra: Artistic Pursuits
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Scorpios delve into meditation or yoga for inner clarity and emotional strength. It's a powerful tool for introspection and stress relief
Scorpio: Meditation & Yoga
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Sagittarius, go on a mini adventure or travel. A change of scenery can be invigorating and a fresh perspective before your big day
Sagittarius: Adventure Breaks
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Capricorn: Organized Relaxation
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Capricorn brides create a structured relaxation plan. Book reading sessions, tea times, or short walks - organized downtime can be surprisingly refreshing
Aquarians, unplug for some tech-free time. Disconnect from digital devices to reconnect with your inner self and loved ones
Aquarius: Tech Detox
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
