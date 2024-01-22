Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 22, 2024

Bridal self-care tips based on zodiac

Aries brides, channel your fiery energy with high-intensity workouts. It's the perfect stress-buster and keeps you feeling invigorated

Aries: Energy Workouts

Video: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Taurus, indulge in lavish spa treatments. Think massages, facials, and aromatherapy to soothe your senses and stay grounded

Taurus: Luxurious Spa Days

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

For the Gemini bride, reconnect with friends. A light-hearted chat or a fun outing can be the perfect mental reset

Gemini: Social Unwinding

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram 

Cancer, embrace cozy self-care at home. A warm bath, your favorite book, or cooking a cherished family recipe can be deeply comforting

Cancer: Home Comforts

Image: Jiya Shankar Instagram 

Leo brides, treat yourself to glamorous hair or makeup trials. It's a great confidence booster and lets you experiment with your wedding day look

Image: Elnaaz Norouzi Instagram 

Leo: Glam Sessions

For Libra brides, engage in creative hobbies like painting or music. It's a beautiful way to express yourself and find balance

Libra: Artistic Pursuits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Scorpios delve into meditation or yoga for inner clarity and emotional strength. It's a powerful tool for introspection and stress relief

Scorpio: Meditation & Yoga

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Sagittarius, go on a mini adventure or travel. A change of scenery can be invigorating and a fresh perspective before your big day

Sagittarius: Adventure Breaks

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Capricorn: Organized Relaxation

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Capricorn brides create a structured relaxation plan. Book reading sessions, tea times, or short walks - organized downtime can be surprisingly refreshing

Aquarians, unplug for some tech-free time. Disconnect from digital devices to reconnect with your inner self and loved ones

Aquarius: Tech Detox

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

