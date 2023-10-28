Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Bring bestfriend and boyfriend together
Start by talking to both your boyfriend and best friend separately. Let them know why it's important to you that they get along and express your desire for them to form a friendship
Communicate
Find common interests
Discover shared interests or hobbies that your boyfriend and best friend might have in common
Organize group outings or events where your boyfriend and best friend can interact in a relaxed, social setting
Plan group activities
Avoid putting too much pressure on your boyfriend and best friend to become instant best buddies. Give them time to get to know each other at their own pace
Keep it low-pressure
If you have other friends in common, invite them to join your outings
Mutual friends
Act as a bridge between your boyfriend and best friend by facilitating conversations, sharing stories, and helping them find common ground
Be a bridge
Respect their individual personalities and boundaries. Not everyone has to be best friends, and that's okay
Respect boundaries
When introducing them to each other, highlight their positive qualities and interests
Positive introductions
Encourage them to share experiences or stories from their past. This can help build a sense of connection and shared history
Shared experiences
Building friendships takes time. Don't rush the process, and remember that it's okay if they don't become best friends right away
Be patient
