Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Bring bestfriend and boyfriend together

Start by talking to both your boyfriend and best friend separately. Let them know why it's important to you that they get along and express your desire for them to form a friendship

Communicate

 Find common interests

Discover shared interests or hobbies that your boyfriend and best friend might have in common

Organize group outings or events where your boyfriend and best friend can interact in a relaxed, social setting

Plan group activities

Avoid putting too much pressure on your boyfriend and best friend to become instant best buddies. Give them time to get to know each other at their own pace

Keep it low-pressure

If you have other friends in common, invite them to join your outings

Mutual friends

Act as a bridge between your boyfriend and best friend by facilitating conversations, sharing stories, and helping them find common ground

 Be a bridge

Respect their individual personalities and boundaries. Not everyone has to be best friends, and that's okay

Respect boundaries

When introducing them to each other, highlight their positive qualities and interests

Positive introductions

Encourage them to share experiences or stories from their past. This can help build a sense of connection and shared history

Shared experiences

Building friendships takes time. Don't rush the process, and remember that it's okay if they don't become best friends right away

Be patient

