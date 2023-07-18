Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 18, 2023
Brisk walking & its benefits
Did you know brisk walking is regarded as an aerobic activity with moderate intensity? It has several health benefits
Brisk walking
Image: Pexels
The maximum speed of the person brisk walking should be 4.5 mph
Image: Pexels
Thumb rule
If you wish you get the benefits of brisk talking, you should aim to do this every day for at least 30 minutes
Time measure
Image: Pexels
It is advisable to pick up the pace gradually and allow the body some time to cool down. The shoulders should be down and the back should be straight but relaxed
Technique
Image: Pexels
Beginner-friendly
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for exercise to kickstart your fitness journey? Brisk walking will be the perfect pick for you
Image: Pexels
Cost-effective
Brisk walking requires no gym membership, expensive equipment, or fancy clothes. So, it is an effective budget-friendly exercise
People who engage in brisk walking regularly have experienced that their blood pressure is regulated
Lowers blood pressure
Image: Pexels
Did you know that this exercise reduces the risk of developing type-2 diabetes? Include brisk walking in your daily regime
Diabetes
Image: Pexels
Cancer risk
Image: Pexels
Brisk walking decreases the risk of developing bladder cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer
Image: Pexels
This exercise is not for a drastic weight loss but an inactive person might attain moderate weight if they brisk walk daily
Weight loss
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.