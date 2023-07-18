Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 18, 2023

Brisk walking & its benefits 

Did you know brisk walking is regarded as an aerobic activity with moderate intensity? It has several health benefits 

Brisk walking 

The maximum speed of the person brisk walking should be 4.5 mph

Thumb rule 

If you wish you get the benefits of brisk talking, you should aim to do this every day for at least 30 minutes 

Time measure 

It is advisable to pick up the pace gradually and allow the body some time to cool down. The shoulders should be down and the back should be straight but relaxed 

Technique 

Beginner-friendly

Are you looking for exercise to kickstart your fitness journey? Brisk walking will be the perfect pick for you

Cost-effective 

Brisk walking requires no gym membership, expensive equipment, or fancy clothes. So, it is an effective budget-friendly exercise 

People who engage in brisk walking regularly have experienced that their blood pressure is regulated 

Lowers blood pressure 

Did you know that this exercise reduces the risk of developing type-2 diabetes? Include brisk walking in your daily regime 

 Diabetes 

 Cancer risk 

Brisk walking decreases the risk of developing bladder cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer

This exercise is not for a drastic weight loss but an inactive person might attain moderate weight if they brisk walk daily 

Weight loss 

